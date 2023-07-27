Era of 'global boiling' has begun - UN chief

STORY: "Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning," Guterres told reporters. "It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and avoid the very worst of climate change. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action."

Guterres said a course correction of the global financial system was needed to support accelerated climate action. And, he called for ambitious new national emissions reduction targets from G20 members.

Earlier in the day, the World Meteorological Organization and the Copernicus Climate Change Service briefed reporters.

"We anticipate will see the warmest year on record sometime in the next five years," said Chris Hewitt, Director of Climate Services for the World Meteorological Organization.

The World Meteorological Organization's State of the Climate report for 2022 noted that 2015 to 2022 were the eight warmest years on record in the 173 year instrumental record.