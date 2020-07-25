Epic animal fails: Dolphin leaps out of water right on top of swimming buddy

The Common Bottlenose Dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) is known worldwide appearing on movies and tv shows, and being the main attraction of many dolphinariums. They are classic bow riders, often approaching powered vessels, and surf in all kind of waves. Riding a wave or a wake, they can go almost twice as fast while using the same energy cost. They are acrobats, often leaping clear of the surface of the water, which combined with their intelligence, curiosity, and energy, have make them extremely popular to perform in oceanariums. But in spite of leaping being a natural behavior, often observed in the while, that doesn't mean it is always successful. In the video, two Common Bottlenose Dolphins can be observed leaping – or trying to -, but without taking into consideration that there were other dolphins around them. The first one jumps beautifully out of the water, but its landing is not as beautiful, as another dolphin surfaces right on that spot, causing an unfortunate collision!

It's a cosmopolitan dolphin, occurring in oceans and peripheral seas in tropical and temperate latitudes, occupying many habitats, from coastal to pelagic waters. It is possibly the most adaptable of all cetacean species. In many inshore areas, the dolphins maintain definable, long-term, multi-generational home ranges, but in locations that are near the extremes of the species’ range, they are migratory. Offshore populations tend to be less restricted in range and movement. Offshore individuals usually have larger and darker bodies, but with smaller flippers.

They occur in pods that can vary in size. The habitat influences the size of the groups. Those that live in bays form groups of 2 to 15 individuals, whereas animals that live offshore may form groups of tens or even hundreds of animals. They also often associate with many other species of cetaceans, such as Pilot Whales.