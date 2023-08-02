EPA rejects Suncor's air quality permit, tasks CDPHE to make changes

Storyful

A staff member at a Colorado reptile rescue park had to move fast to escape the jaws of a huge alligator during feeding time recently.Footage by Claire Menegatti shows Colorado Gator Farm employee Chad’s near miss while feeding a turkey to Elvis, a 12-foot, 600-pound resident alligator.According to a Facebook post by the park, the turkey missed Elvis’s mouth, causing the hungry reptile to lunge where he saw the motion.“It’s crazy how quickly doing an educational demonstration can turn dangerous. As you can see, Elvis wanted to eat the turkey Chad was offering,” it said.“When the turkey didn’t land in his mouth, Elvis was focused on where he saw movement,” the post continued. “It’s why whenever working with large reptile it’s always good to have a backup with you.”Luckily for Chad, he was able to move out of Elvis’s way quickly and unharmed, while another colleague intervened. Credit: Claire Menegatti via Storyful