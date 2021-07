The Canadian Press

Tyler Pasher's soccer career has been a study in perseverance. The 27-year-old winger from Elmira, Ont., received Canada call-ups in 2015 from Benito Floro and 2017 by Octavio Zambrano. But he never saw any game action. It wasn't until John Herdman sent him in off the bench against Haiti on July 15 at the Gold Cup that he earned his first senior cap. "(It was) a little surreal in a way," Pasher, a former Canadian youth international, said of his senior debut. "I got to the point in my career whe