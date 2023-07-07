Enzyme linked to replicating HIV could impact treatment of virus

There is currently no cure to HIV infection; however, researchers discovered an enzyme that plays a key role in replicating the virus, according to two studies between Johns Hopkins Medicine and the National Institutes of Health. The enzyme at the focus of this research is one that's involved in the body's metabolism of lipids, which are naturally occurring fats in cells. Hopkins and NIH teams worked on mice with a humanized immune system. What they learned was when the enzyme was blocked or deleted, the HIV-1 cell produced did not become infectious, nor did it age.