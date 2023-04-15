Environmentalist musician 'honoured' to write song for the coronation

An environmentalist and composer said she is "honoured and privileged" to be chosen to write a song to be performed at the King's coronation on May 6. Sarah Class's compositions have been used on TV and in films, including BBC natural history shows – but her latest composition will debut in front of royals and world leaders in Westminster Abbey when the King and Queen are crowned. The piece, featuring lyrics by the Welsh lyricist and poet Grahame Davies, will be performed by South African soprano Pretty Yende. "The music itself is really about the meeting of heart and soul," Ms Class told the PA Media news agency. "The bridge, I think, between the angelic realms and the human mind, and also protection of us and overcoming the fear and troubles that we're all facing currently. "And above all, it's about unity. It's about love and faith and coming together."