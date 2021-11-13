Entomologists debunk 15 myths about pests

Entomologists Jim Skinner and Jody Gangloff-Kaufmann debunk 15 myths about pests. They talk about the real reason for why people get mosquito bites, how resilient cockroaches are, and the best way to catch mice. They also debunk the myth that all ticks will give you Lyme disease. In fact, only the blacklegged tick (or deer tick) can give you Lyme disease, if it feeds on you for more than 24 hours. Skinner is the President and co-owner of A&C Pest Management, a pest management company that specializes in green approaches. He has over 35 years of experience in pest control, from ants to termites, rodents, wasps, and more. You can learn more about his work here: https://www.acpest.com/about-us Gangloff-Kaufmann is the Coordinator of Community Integrated Pest Management (IPM) at the New York State IPM Program at Cornell University. She's been educating others for over 20 years about bed bugs, tick surveillance, and other household and landscape pests and pollinators. Her work also focuses on promoting IPM approaches in schools, public spaces, and homes. You can learn more here: https://entomology.cals.cornell.edu/people/jody-gangloff-kaufmann/ Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 0:49 All mosquitoes bite 1:15 Mosquitoes keep biting you because you're sweet 2:04 Head lice jump from one person to another 3:12 Mice are the same as rats 4:06 Having cats will keep mice away 4:53 Cheese is the most effective lure for mice 5:27 A cockroach needs its head to survive 6:37 You can't see a bedbug with your naked eye 7:10 You have ants because your house isn't clean 8:11 You can feel a tick bite when it happens 9:08 All ticks will give you Lyme disease 10:26 We swallow spiders in our sleep 10:48 Natural oils like peppermint and spearmint will keep bugs away 11:19 Getting rid of flowers will keep wasps away 12:04 Concrete slab homes are termite proof