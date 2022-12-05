Enthusiastic Mother Commentates Daughter's Inventive Snow Removal Technique

A proud mother added some spirited commentary as her daughter attempted to fling off a large block of snow from her vehicle in upstate New York, following record falls on November 20.

Video filmed by Sandra Andres shows her daughter, Samantha, quickly reversing her vehicle and then accelerating forward, outside their Orchard Park home, to shake off the snow.

Samantha shared the video to TikTok highlighting her mother’s commentating skills, adding the caption “My mom’s commentary is as gold as the snow falling off”. The video has been viewed more than 13 million times at the time of writing.

Sandra told Storyful that she is shocked at the attention the video has received.

“It was funny to me at the time but never thought it would get this crazy and get this much attention. We Buffalonians take pride in getting rid of snow,” she said. Credit: Sandra Andres via Storyful