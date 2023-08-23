Enterprise drops charge for rental car hail damage repairs after woman contacts Denver7

Reuters

(Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators said on Monday that they are investigating whether Ford Motor's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles adequately addressed concerns and whether it should be expanded to more vehicles. Ford issued the June 2022 recall because high voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events, which could result in an immediate loss of propulsion power, increasing the risk of a crash. Following the recall for 2021 and 2022 model year vehicles, Ford issued a technical service bulletin to replace the High Voltage Battery Junction Box on recalled vehicles.