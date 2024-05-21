Enrique Hernández's solo home run (3)
Enrique Hernández hammers a solo home run to center field for his 3rd homer of the season, tying the game at 1-1 in the 3rd inning
DeVante Parker struck a deal to join the Eagles earlier this offseason.
What type of extension will Lawrence demand after an up-and-down first three NFL seasons?
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
Jim Otto appeared in 210 straight games for the Raiders and was one of just three players who appeared in every single regular season AFL game throughout his career.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
This team is built to compete now and could carve out a nice five-year window if it can keep the right players. A Finals run in the near future can't be ruled out.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship in Louisville are here.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.