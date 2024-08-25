Enrique Hernández's running catch
Enrique Hernández makes an impressive running catch on the track in left-center field to rob Ben Rortvedt of a hit
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
The Commanders' first memorial for Sean Taylor, which looked similar to a department store mannequin, drew harsh criticism when it was first unveiled in 2022.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
The 2024 college football season is here.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Head coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman was walking on his own.
The Chiefs hit a home run with their pick of Creed Humphrey three years ago.
Jason Fitz & Caroline Fenton just need to get some takes off in advance of the premiere of College Football Power Hour, which drops its first full episode on Tuesday, August 27th. With just days to go before Week 0 kicks off, the pair play a game of Overrated/Underrated/Properly Rated.
Are you willing to live on the wide side with Wembanyama, or are you avoiding any funny fantasy basketball business and sticking with Jokić?
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.