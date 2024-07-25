Enrique Hernández's RBI double
Enrique Hernández's slugs a ball off the right-field wall for an RBI double to tie the game in the bottom of the 4th inning
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Chase is the latest wide receiver to hold in (or out) as he seeks a new deal.
Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets to go through the NBA news of the day and preview the 6 teams that pose the biggest challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
Here's exactly what was reworked in the star QB's contract — and why resolving it was so important ahead of a promising Rams season.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
To help provide comfort from both the famed cardboard beds of the Olympic Village and the Paris heat, team members are spending their nights on special mattress toppers.
Hello from Paris! Starting tomorrow, this newsletter will become Olympics-themed for the duration of the Summer Games.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
Start or sit? Improve your process and navigate your most difficult lineup decisions with this advice.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
Canady struck out 337 in 230 2/3 innings while pitching for Stanford in 2024.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games