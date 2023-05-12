Enosburg man pleads not guilty to driving drunk, killing motorcycle driver
Enosburg man pleads not guilty to driving drunk, killing motorcycle driver
Enosburg man pleads not guilty to driving drunk, killing motorcycle driver
Toronto police have identified Viyaleta Lukoshka, 23, as the woman fatally shot in an Etobicoke condo building on Wednesday morning. Police identified Lukoshka in a news release Friday. No further information was released. Police were called to the building at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for reports of "unknown trouble" shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Security had received calls from residents who said they heard a "violent interaction followed by the sound
The assault took place in Ontario last weekend
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
The York Regional Police is relaunching Operation Beehave - an attempt to amp up police presence in targeted areas - after several arrests caused by teen fights at Canada’s Wonderland.
A Toronto woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder after fatally striking a Toronto lawyer with a U-Haul in 2020. Anh Thu Chiem was found guilty by a jury at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice before Justice Peter Bawden on Tuesday. The 64-year-old was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years, the mandatory sentence for a first-degree murder, in the death of Scott Andrew Rosen in December 2020. Rosen, a commercial litigator who was represen
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
Two gunfights erupted during the foot chase, police say.
A man suspected in a fatal double stabbing of an Edmonton mother and child was released on bail 18 days before the killings. According to sources, Muorater Arkangelo Mashar is the suspect who was shot by Edmonton police officers last Friday following an attack on Carol Ann Robillard, 35, and her 11-year-old child, Sara Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden. Robillard and Miller were both killed in the stabbing outside Crawford Plains School. Family members identified the m
WARNING: This story contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A forensic officer testifying in the Ibrahim Ali trial said he didn't notice any drag marks or notable footprints in the woods leading up to where the body of a 13-year-old Burnaby teen was found. Dominic Toa, a member of the RCMP's Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), told the jury he took over 300 photos of the crime scene at Burnaby Central Park
New York prosecutors will charge a US marine over the death of a homeless man who died after being held in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a city train.
A man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after they allegedly forced their way into a home, shot a rifle at a resident, fled in a vehicle, and then crashed into another car. RCMP say they responded to a home invasion on Lifestyles Lane in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., at 1:10 p.m. AT on Wednesday. Investigators learned a man and a woman forced their way into the home and the man discharged a rifle in the direction of a man who lived there. The resident, a 28-year-old who was known to t
Rasheem Carter was reported missing last October after telling family he was being chased; his skull and spinal cord were later found in the Mississippi woods.
The youngest teen allegedly bragged about the shooting to a friend, who contacted the police
Kouri Richins allegedly used fentanyl spiked cocktail to kill her husband Eric Richins in March 2022
The firearm fanatic's proposal received a scathing response on the letters page of The Denver Post.
A South Carolina man who survived being shot nine times by police has sued officers who he claims behaved “like cowboys from a John Wayne movie.”Trevor Mullinax was sitting in a pickup truck on private property and had a hunting shotgun with him in May 2021 when police were called to perform a welfare check, the lawsuit claims. Source: NBC News
A 15-year-old boy in Prince Albert, Sask., has been found guilty of second-degree murder after killing a man while trying to steal a bike. Barry Pruden, 47, was stabbed multiple times in a confrontation with a group of teens on May 28. Pruden's daughter had been with him, but had run for help after the teens confronted the pair while they were riding their bikes along River Street. Pruden had just left Georgie's Beer and Wine Store around 10 p.m. CST, according to a written decision from Judge F
A Russian court gave a two-year suspended sentence Thursday to a St. Petersburg woman who left a note on the grave of President Vladimir Putin's parents that said they had "raised a freak and a killer.” The court found Irina Tsybaneva, 60, guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred. Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen since the Soviet era.