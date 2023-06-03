Enormous Pride Flag Unveiled in Philadelphia Ahead of Weekend March

An enormous Pride flag was unveiled in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 2, ahead of the city’s Pride march at the weekend.

Touted to be the largest of its kind in the Keystone State, local media reported the flag is 200 feet (60 meters) in length, and twice the size of New York’s biggest rainbow banner.

The flag will be displayed at a morning Pride march through central Philadelphia on Sunday. Credit: Kory Aversa – Philly Publicist via Storyful