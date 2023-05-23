Enid man facing charges after accused of threatening to kill government officials
Detective writes in 2011 search warrant application that Jim Sweeten, 79, ‘appeared to be deceptive and evasive’
Jesse Osborne's lawyer asked Judge Lawton McIntosh on Monday to reconsider his sentence so Osborne, now 21, could have some hope of freedom in his 50s or 60s. Attorney Frank Eppes said the judge didn't fully consider a psychologist's report that Osborne's lashed out because of abuse and can be rehabilitated. Osborne himself asked for a chance at life outside a prison cell, apologizing to the family of 6-year-old Jacob Hall who he killed and everyone at the school that day.
The three-story villa boasts an elevator, wine cellar, underground garage, billiard room, and eight toilets, but is now abandoned, per The Insider.
A Canadian woman keyed more than 400 vehicles, causing $500,000 in damage, over the span of four months at dealerships in Port Coquitlam, Canada.
People with long guns were seen getting out of a grey van and shooting at the participants at a gas station
The clip shows Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, dressed as an old woman, saying: "I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good."
A mother drowned one of her daughters in their South Carolina home and was trying to kill another child when the oldest daughter was awakened by screams and managed to save her sister, a sheriff said. Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, was charged with murder and attempted murder after the attack early Friday in their home on St. Helena Island, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said at a news conference. Brun has talked to investigators and Tanner called it a horrific crime but told reporters he wouldn't say why Brun wanted to kill her children.
Lexie Jayy is receiving backlash after sharing a video about her Filipino nanny, which creators of color believe to be tone deaf. The post American woman’s ‘tone deaf’ video about returning her Filipino nanny back home after 30 years raises questions about treatment of overseas Filipino workers appeared first on In The Know.
Gina Bisignano became famous for participating in the Capitol riot clad in a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, but her insurrection story reveals a deeper truth
The deputy had been with the department 25 years, officials say.
Madeline Pantoja, aged 20, was reported missing on 11 May
Arrested man accused of firing ‘multiple shots’ at another vehicle behind him on an Interstate ramp in Posen
The 2-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle for 14 hours, according to police.
The 38-year-old educator was named her high school’s Teacher of the Year in 2017.
It's spring and fraud is in the air, as Ottawa police say there's an organized group running a contractor scam in the city's west end. Det. Shaun Wahbeh says police have received complaints this May from around 10 residents, many of whom have given money — up to $13,000 as a deposit — and either aren't seeing work done or not getting it finished at a satisfactory level. A couple of years ago, Wahbeh said police tracked down another group running a similar scam in the spring and they were deporte
Police have identified the man killed Friday in a shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont. Jonathan Logan, 41, of Renfrew County, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect fled before police could get to the scene, and as of Monday afternoon was still not in custody, OPP said. OPP say they still believe the shooting was targete
The grenade detonated after someone pulled the pin, said an initial police statement. The man's two teenagers sustained shrapnel wounds.
A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in the city's downtown core Sunday morning, Toronto police say. Duty Inspector Abdel-Malik said police received a call for "an unknown trouble" in a unit located in the complex near Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue shortly before noon. He said police entered the unit and found a male and a female. "The female was pronounced dead and the male was placed under arrest," Abdel-Malik said. "There is no risk to public safety and no othe
Ben Creek, 31, launched the 'sinister and disturbing' attack on his victim in broad daylight in Leeds last year.
The Pennsylvania property owner also offered reduced rent to those who engaged in sexual acts, authorities said.