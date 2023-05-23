Enid man facing charges after accused of threatening to kill government officials

CBC

It's spring and fraud is in the air, as Ottawa police say there's an organized group running a contractor scam in the city's west end. Det. Shaun Wahbeh says police have received complaints this May from around 10 residents, many of whom have given money — up to $13,000 as a deposit — and either aren't seeing work done or not getting it finished at a satisfactory level. A couple of years ago, Wahbeh said police tracked down another group running a similar scam in the spring and they were deporte