The English Trailer

The Canadian Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games. Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils, who have the best record in the Metropolitan Division at 11-3-0. “I tried to just get out of the way, but I guess it just hit me a bit and went in,'' Hischier said of his winning goal assisted by Dougie Hamilton and J