English Lifeboat Crew Surprised by 'Curious Visitors' During Training Exercise

A volunteer lifeboat crew in Blythe, England, were surprised by two “curious” marine mammals who paid them a visit during a training exercise.

In footage posted to Facebook on June 5, the crew can be seen catching a glimpse of the creatures as they breach near the RNLI lifeboat.

The organisation said there had been “some debate” as to what type of animal they spotted. A local dolphin watch group said they believed at least one of them was a minke whale, which has a dolphin-like fin. Credit: RNLI Blyth Lifeboat via Storyful