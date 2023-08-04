England should play Owen Farrell at fly-half for entire World Cup, former captain says
Dylan Hartley has urged England to install Owen Farrell at fly-half for the entire World Cup and its build-up in the belief it will provide reassurance to the team.Farrell is competing with George Ford and Marcus Smith for the role of chief conductor with the alternative option to pick him at inside centre, operating alongside one of his rivals for the number 10 jersey.England play Wales in back-to-back warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, and their former captain wants to see the Saracens star at fly-half. "If he's at 10, it frees up [Ollie] Lawrence or [Manu] Tuilagi or whatever combination happens either side of him," Hartley said.