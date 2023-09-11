New England Patriots fans honor Tom Brady at halftime during home opener
The New England Patriots honored a legend at their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady ran out of the tunnel in front of a screaming New England crowd one more time Sunday, returning to the place where he established himself as the most decorated player in NFL history to thank Patriots fans for “another day in this stadium that I will never forget.” With the six Super Bowl trophies he won for New England behind him, Brady took the stage set up on the field at halftime of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and declared himself “a Pa
The former quarterback, who played 20 seasons with the team and won six Super Bowls, reunited with former teammates and fans during the halftime tribute
