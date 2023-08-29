New England native talks about campus evacuation for hurricane in Tampa

Erin Murphy is an 18 year old freshman from Windham, New Hampshire. She had just started her freshman year at the University of Tampa. Maybe it was the calm before the storm, but the class topic was timely. "I had an 8 a.m. chem class. We learned about the chemistry of hurricanes and then it just was such an eerie feeling on campus yesterday," she said. The campus is now evacuated. Murphy had friends to stay with in nearby Bradenton, but others were not so lucky. "If you couldn't get out of campus by 9 a.m. this morning, then they bus you to a shelter, which is just not necessarily the ideal place to be," she said. At Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday afternoon, flights from Tampa were canceled. Others from Orlando were full. "I got out just in time. I was originally supposed to leave tomorrow, but I moved it up to today," one traveler said. "It was a lot of people at the airport trying to get out. The lines were nuts," said another traveler.