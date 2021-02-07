New England health care heroes share their Super Bowl experience
A Patriots team plane transported 76 health care workers from around New England to Tampa for the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Latest on Super Bowl 55 (All times EST): ___ 6:15 p.m. Pregame festivities for the Super Bowl have started with a video recording of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line. The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity and did it again before the final game. Both teams went to their locker rooms after the rendition by Alicia Keys. The league chose “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an addition to the national anthem for opening weekend and for the Super Bowl after a national reckoning over race sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. ___ 6 p.m. The first socially distanced Super Bowl is set for 25,000 fans with 7,500 vaccinated health care workers attending the Tampa Bay-Kansas City matchup for free. The NFL is providing masks to all fans and following many of the guidelines used during the regular season in stadiums that allowed fans. Purchases are cashless, and the first rows of fans are not close to the field. The rows closest to the field in Tampa Bay's home stadium are covered. The Buccaneers are the first team to play the Super Bowl at home. Raymond James Stadium normally holds about 75,000 fans. Locker room access is limited compared to previous Super Bowls, and Super Bowl week was much different. Most events were virtual, and Kansas City didn't travel until the day before the game. Teams traditionally arrive about a week early. ___ 5:25 p.m. President Joe Biden says it’s his “hope and expectation” that next year’s Super Bowl can be played in front of a fan-filled stadium. Biden says the NFL title game is “just one of those great American celebrations” and laments “all those house parties, all those things that aren’t happening” because of the coronavirus. He tells CBS News in an interview aired during the pregame show that, with God’s help, fans can celebrate the game “as usual a year from now.” The NFL is allowing 25,000 fans in Tampa Bay's home stadium for the matchup with Kansas City. The crowd is expected to include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. Biden declined to pick sides between the Chiefs and the but says Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both “great quarterbacks.” He says “one is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms, old.” ___ 5 p.m. Super Bowl 55 pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick was 66 when he won Super Bowl 53 with New England two years ago. ___ 4:30 p.m. President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites. Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS' Super Bowl pregame show. Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell's offer extends to the rest of them. Biden says “absolutely we will” when asked if the federal government intended to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up distribution of vaccines. Biden says, “I'm going to tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them.” ___ 3:45 p.m. Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City. The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs. The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25. Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six different Carolina players scored, James Reimer had 17 stops and the Hurricanes outdueled the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 on Sunday. Brett Pesce, Vincent Trocheck, Jordan Stahl and Dougie Hamilton each recorded a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the sixth time in seven games. The game was tied four times until Staal's power-play goal put Carolina up 5-4 at 5:33 of the third period, and Hamilton's floater over Joonas Korpisalo midway through gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. Patrik Laine's second goal, with 57 seconds left in the game, got the Blue Jackets within one again, but they couldn't tie it again despite a late power play. Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus, and Korpisalo had 20 saves. Laine opened the scoring with a shot from the top of the left circle on a power play 10:07 into the game. The Hurricanes tied it 25 seconds later when Andrei Svechnikov, who had been in the box for tripping on the Columbus goal, took the puck away from defender Vladislav Gavrikov at the goal line and fed a charging McGinn. Nash got credit for the goal that made it 2-1 later in the first when a hard one-timer from Foligno grazed Nash on the way to the net. Foegele's tap-in of his own rebound tied the score again in the second period. The Jackets' first shot in the frame came at 14:24 when Foligno got a breakaway and connected for the 200th goal of his NHL career. Carolina tied it again late in the second with Pesce's long shot through traffic. They got their first lead of the game when Trocheck put back a rebound. Domi's one-timer from the right circle early in the third period knotted the score again. Staal and Hamilton then gave the Canes their first two-goal lead midway through the period. UP NEXT The same teams wrap up a back-to-back series on Monday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL ___ Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each have key receivers who were questionable with injuries available to play in the Super Bowl. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was cleared to play Sunday night after missing Kansas City's past three games with a calf injury. That gives Patrick Mahomes another trusted target to go along with the likes of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, and tight end Travis Kelce. Tom Brady will have both wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate to throw to after both were not among the Buccaneers' inactives. Brown sat out Tampa Bay's NFC championship game win over Green Bay because of a knee injury. Brate had been dealing with a back issue that ailed him earlier in the week. The Buccaneers will also have safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) in the secondary after both were listed as questionable. Tampa Bay running back LeSean McCoy will also be available to play after he was inactive last year for Kansas City's Super Bowl victory. Inactive for the Chiefs are: running back Darwin Thompson, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, backup quarterback Matt Moore, defensive end Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and cornerbacks Bopete Keyes and Chris Lammons. For the Buccaneers, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Justin Watson, quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Drew Stanton, tight end Antony Auclair, and defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Jeremiah Ledbetter are inactive. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar — Mexico's Tigres beat Palmeiras 1-0 in the Club World Cup semifinals on Sunday to become the first CONCACAF team to reach the final of the tournament. No other winner of the CONCACAF Champions League, which includes Central and North American teams, has previously gone that far. André-Pierre Gignac scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. Tigres' opponent will be known on Monday, when European champion Bayern Munich faces African champion Al Ahly of Egypt in the other semifinal. Bayern won the Club World Cup in 2013. “We came to make history and we are proud to be in the final because this was a complicated match," said 35-year-old Frenchman Gignac. “I am not celebrating the second place, I am celebrating our going to the final, let's see against who.” Tigres had the best opportunities in the match in Al Rayyan against Brazil's Palmeiras, which won its second Copa Libertadores title on Jan. 30 against Santos. Tigres has been the dominant force in Mexico in the last decade, with five titles, but was still struggling to get international recognition. Tigres' win was also celebrated by fans of Palmeiras' local rivals in Sao Paulo, which erupted with fireworks. “We did not play our best match,” Palmeiras and Brazil goalkeeper Weverton said. He dismissed the idea that his team was over-confident. Also Sunday, Qatari team Al Duhail beat South Korea’s Ulsan 3-1 to finish fifth. Tigres had advanced to the last four after beating Ulsan with Gignac scoring twice, including a penalty, against the Asian champion. The final is on Thursday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — De’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory. The Kings are 7-1 since suffering a 19-point drubbing by the Clippers on Jan. 20. Lou Williams scored 23 points off the bench for the Clippers, who dropped two in a row for the first time this season. Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 10 rebounds as LA played without injured Paul George. The Clippers' reserves outscored the starters, 57-53. Neither team led by more than nine points in the back-and-forth affair that featured 11 ties. Nicolas Batum’s potential tying 3-pointer missed in the closing seconds for the Clippers. Williams' pair of free throws tied the game for the last time at 103-all. From there, the Kings stayed in front. Leonard cut Sacramento's lead to 107-106, but Harrison Barnes scored off his own offensive rebound. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton hit back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Kings ahead by five early in the fourth. Williams scored five points in a 7-0 run that put the Clippers ahead 97-95. Fox answered with consecutive 3-pointers to take back a 103-101 lead for the Kings. Los Angeles rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third to lead 80-79, helped by nine straight points from four different players. Fox scored Sacramento's final six points of the quarter. TIP-INS Kings: They improved to 5-5 on the road and 3-4 against the West away from home. ... Were playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating Denver on Saturday. Clippers: George missed his second straight game with what was initially described as a sore right foot. More specifically, it's a bone edema in his toe, which is a buildup of fluid within the bone marrow. There is no timetable for his return as he awaits the swelling to go down, coach Tyronn Lue said. “He's a little disappointed, especially the way he's been playing," Lue said. UP NEXT Kings: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday. Clippers: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Super sub Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up another to help Barcelona earn a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday. Francisco Trincão clinched the win in the final minutes with his first goal for the club. Coach Ronald Koeman gave Messi and other regular starters some extra rest ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinals at Sevilla, but he sent his star on in the 57th minute with his team losing after a toothless first half. Messi only needed a few touches of the ball to cancel out Borja Iglesias’ opener with a shot just inside the area. Messi helped to put Barcelona in front in the 68th after a well-orchestrated attack that ended with an own-goal by Betis’ Víctor Ruiz. Ruiz made up for his error by heading home a goal to make it 2-2 in the 75th. But with Barcelona facing a setback in the title race, substitute Trincão recovered a ball from Ruiz and fired a long strike off the goalframe and into the net for the 87th-minute winner. Barcelona’s sixth league win in a row lifted it back into second place at seven points behind Atlético Madrid, which has two more games to play. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press
The Toronto Maple Leafs are the latest NHL franchise to lend support to the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association. A partnership, announced on Saturday, includes enchanced marketing coordination and support and sponsorship consulting on commercial efforts. "The Toronto Maple Leafs have been great supporters and partners of women's hockey and the PWHPA in particular," PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford said in a news release. "We are steadfast in our belief that the creation of a professional women's hockey league with the best players in the world will require a new level of infrastructure and resources to ensure its long-term success, and this partnership brings us another step closer to our goal." Toronto will also play host to a future Dream Gap Tour game once it is deemed safe by health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Over the years, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been committed supporters of women's hockey," Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. Rangers to host PWHPA game Feb. 28 "Beginning with [former team president and general manager] Brian Burke's initial support of the now-disbanded CWHL and continuing today, the Maple Leafs stand in support of Jayna Hefford and the PWHPA and recognize their efforts and incredible sacrifice in their determination to form a single, unified, sustainable professional league. Women's hockey deserves nothing less." Earlier this week, it was announced the New York Rangers would be the first team to hold a PWHPA game, scheduled for Feb. 28 at Madison Square Garden. The league, founded in 2019 and comprised of about 125 of the world's best players, was formed to advocate for and advance equity, fairness and opportunity in women's professional hockey. Hefford, who retired from the Canadian women's team in 2015 after 17 seasons, previously said the best way for a women's pro hockey league to succeed is to align with the NHL in some way. Their goal is a league that pays them enough to be full-time professional players with the same competitive, medical and insurance supports the male pros get.
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the details said. The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Once it is, it reunites Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history. Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. He is now in his second season in Detroit. The deal was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic. Smith, a former top-10 pick, could never make an impact in New York after being acquired from Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade just over two years ago. He was not in Thibodeau's rotation and was planning to play in the Knicks' entry in the NBA G League just to get some games. Instead, he leaves after averaging just 8.7 points in 58 games. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press