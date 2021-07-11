England Fans Queue Outside Brighton Pub Hours Before Euros Final

Fans lined up at pubs across England on the morning of July 11, hours before the national team was set to play against Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

This video shows large numbers of people queued around 10 am outside the King and Queen, a fixture in Brighton.

England’s game against Italy — the country’s first major tournament final in over a half century — will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday evening. Credit: @rafaelflaks_ via Storyful