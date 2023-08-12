England fans in London roar with support for Lionesses
England fans in London's Box Park show their support for the Lionesses, as they take on Colombia in the Quarter Final of the Women's World Cup in Sydney today.x.
Rory McIlroy wanted to make sure he got one last shot in Thursday after the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis.
Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, said Taylor Swift, who performed at a Grand Prix in 2016, would be "lucky" to get into a race now.
Tai Tuivasa tasted Sergei Pavlovich's power right off the bat.
“I didn’t need to do it and I apologize for it,” he said emphatically.
Despite Jake Paul continuously poking at Dana White, the UFC president remains unfazed.
Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner saw Spain advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, where they will play Japan or Sweden
The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match alongside longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, in support of his Sentebale charity
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs, Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Adding to the chorus of critics after Orioles TV announcer Kevin Brown was taken off the air, Al Michaels doesn't mince words in recent ESPN interview.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn didn't pull any punches when talking about the USWNT's "big mouths" at the World Cup.
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final. Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport's four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak lives on, as does Inter Miami’s winning streak. Messi scored in the 86th minute, his eighth goal in five matches with his new club, and Inter Miami rolled past Charlotte 4-0 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal game on Friday night. Messi has scored in all five of his appearances with Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year has yet to lose a match with Miami, walking off winners in all fiv
Alcaraz had not lost since the French Open.
SYDNEY (AP) — England midfielder Lauren James was handed a two-match ban Thursday following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup. James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, and a possible game in the semifinals. James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England adv
After watching them box, Daniel Cormier doubts Jake Paul fights Nate Diaz in MMA.
Derrick Lewis will remain with the UFC.
Canadians weren't able to make a deep run at the National Bank Open, but the tournament still featured some great local stories.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.