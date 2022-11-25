England fans face ban over crusader costumes

STORY: English fans dressed as crusaders are banned from World Cup stadiums

FIFA says the costumes are considered culturally insensitive in Qatar

Images of fans dressed as crusaders at England's win over Iran were criticized online

and prompted FIFA to crack down on the costumes

"These costumes in an Arab or Middle Eastern context can be perceived as being offensive so that's the reason for them not being permitted in stadiums." (FIFA spokesperson)

For many Arabs, the word crusade summons up a painful history

of violent invasion by Christians seeking to capture Jerusalem

and nearby areas under Islamic rule in the 11th to 13th centuries