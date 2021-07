England fans celebrated by singing, dancing and lightning flares in Swindon on July 7 after their national football team secured their place in the Euro 2020 final.

England beat Denmark in the semifinal match 2-1.

The team will face Italy for the championship title on July 11 in London. The game will be the first men’s soccer final for the nation since the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Credit: Kyle Holloway via Storyful