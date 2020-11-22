England to enter strengthened three-tier system
England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street has said. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for winter to MPs on Monday as he sets out how people can see their loved ones at Christmas. The “Covid winter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep the virus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed, No 10 said.