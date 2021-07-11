England depart team hotel

CBC

When Brian Wong moved to Calgary from Hong Kong nearly thirty years ago as a teenager, he said he "felt foreign" because most of his peers in university were talking about a game that he knew nothing about. A sports buff, he found that "the corridor conversation was all about hockey, and I became determined to learn as much as I could about the game," he told Daybreak Alberta. This, he recalls, was a way of integrating into Canadian society. Wong said he would get $5 tickets for games at the sup