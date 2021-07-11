England depart team hotel
The England team has departed from The Grove Hotel in Watford, en route to Wembley Stadium for tonight's Euro 2020 final against Italy.
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Toronto Arrows wrapped up a difficult Major League Rugby season spent entirely on the road with a 28-17 loss to the New England Free Jacks on Sunday. Mistakes and an inability to defend New England's rolling maul on the day cost Toronto, which scored 14 late points after going down 28-3. The Arrows (5-11-0) have spent the last four months south of the border, sharing facilities with Rugby ATL in suburban Atlanta because of pandemic-related travel restrictions. Most of the Arr
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Italy’s players have started coming onto the field to warm up before the European Championship final against England. A light drizzle is coming down with just over an hour before kickoff. ___ England has changed its formation to a 3-4-3 and recalled Kieran Trippier for the European Championship final against Italy. Winger Bukayo Saka dropped out of the team to accommodate the inclusion of Trippier at right wing back. Mason Mount will move into th
BOSTON (AP) — Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with three of his teammates. Nola (6-5) was scheduled to start in the interleague series finale against the Red Sox before the All-Star break. The Phillies announced before the game that Nola was scratched and replaced with right-hander Brandon Kintzler for Sunday’s start. In addition to Nola, third-baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after t
When Brian Wong moved to Calgary from Hong Kong nearly thirty years ago as a teenager, he said he "felt foreign" because most of his peers in university were talking about a game that he knew nothing about. A sports buff, he found that "the corridor conversation was all about hockey, and I became determined to learn as much as I could about the game," he told Daybreak Alberta. This, he recalls, was a way of integrating into Canadian society. Wong said he would get $5 tickets for games at the sup
MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will have to adjust to playing without All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee in the fifth inning of Atlanta’s 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night. An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement after the game, finishing the year for one of the most dynamic players in the majors. ”(Acuña's injury) is just another punch in the gut that
Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley becomes the 14th coach in Magic history. He replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. The 42-year-old Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas. The last seven seasons were with the Mavericks, and his name has
VANCOUVER — An English translator for the Japanese team at the 2010 Winter Paralympics says he doesn't know what to do with the tickets he bought to watch the Olympics in Japan this summer. Mark Townsend was all set to go to Japan with his family, who are Canadian and Japanese citizens, this summer before COVID-19 waylaid his plans. Like millions of others, Townsend now plans on watching the games on television, but he said he "feels" for Japan. "I think the Olympics should be postponed another