Engineer saves dog on bridge 120 feet over Mississippi River

This past Sunday Craig Jenkins of @stantec was doing a routine inspection when he noticed a dog stuck 120 feet above the Mississippi River, on the lower chord of the Natchez--Vidalia Bridge.

"Craig called over the radio, "I see a dog!" said his colleague Ryan Nataluk. "We've never seen a dog before so at first I thought it was a raccoon." It’s not known how the dog got there in the first place. A chord was made into a harness, Ryan climbed down and the dog was lifted to safety. 🙌🏼🙏🏼 🐕 Great job!!!

Credit: stantec IG