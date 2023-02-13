Engage NH program connects students, family with coach to help succeed in school

CBC

"My name is Vant Hayes and I'm the only Black one left out here." Hayes, who says he's 88-years old or "somewhere around there," represents the end of an era in the village of Breton, Alta. 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. His grandparents William and Mollie Hayes and their children moved to the area from Oklahoma in the early 1900s as part of the Great Migration of Black settlers from the United States, lured by the promise of free land and a better life. An increase in discrimination in t