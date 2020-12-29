Enes Kanter with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Ron Rivera wants his players to focus on “what's important, not what's interesting” with Washington facing another win-and-get-in game in the regular-season finale.Turns out, that's the same thing: Who starts at quarterback could very well determine if Washington makes the playoffs. The organization released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, and Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod at Philadelphia on Sunday night with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play after missing the past two games with a strained right calf that has threatened to derail the season. Heinicke is now next in line after the team cut ties with Haskins, who committed three turnovers in a 20-13 loss to Carolina and twice this season broke COVID-19 protocols.Heinicke hadn't played since 2018 before relieving Haskins in the fourth quarter and going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.“I got a little more confidence in what I saw from Taylor and the way he controlled the tempo of the game, the decisions he made, getting us down there twice, giving us the opportunity twice, scoring one time," Rivera said.This would be just the second NFL start for Heinicke, a 27-year-old who played at Old Dominion and was taking online classes there to finish his engineering degree before Washington called and signed him in early December. He was initially in his words “the quarantine quarterback” after the Denver Broncos fiasco and now could be thrust into the starting role at the Eagles to get Washington into the playoffs.“Do I think he could handle it? Absolutely,” Rivera said. “I think he showed what I was hoping to see when he got his opportunity."In a perfect world for Washington, Smith will be ready to play and Heinicke serve as the backup. The team went 4-1 with Smith as the starter, and Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.“You realize our turnover ratio is better and we protected the ball, and the ball has been consistently spread,” Rivera said. “I think that’s one of the important things that you have to have is that ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs. When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offence.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his off-field issues and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. It helps that he knows offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system from their time together with Rivera in Carolina, but this would not be ideal against Jalen Hurts and the unpredictable Eagles.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers' second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. Dennis Schröder added 24 points, but the Lakers' streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.Anthony Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a tentative return from a one-game absence due to a bruised calf.Trent took advantage of Carmelo Anthony's absence for more extensive playing time, and went 10 of 14 from the field while finishing two points off his career high.Los Angeles kept it close with strong games from James and Schröder, who clearly relishes his matchups with Lillard, but their teammates largely struggled on the second night of a back-to-back.The Lakers made a 15-0 run early in the second half and took a one-point lead into the fourth, but Lillard and McCollum traded big shots down the stretch. Portland finished on a 12-6 spurt.TIP-INSBlazers: Anthony and Nassir Little missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Zach Collins sat out with a left ankle injury.Lakers: Alex Caruso missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Los Angeles got just 23 bench points, led by Montrezl Harrell's nine.UP NEXTBlazers: At Clippers on Wednesday.Lakers: At Spurs on Wednesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the Nets' first loss of the season. The team said Monday his surgery was scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward.The veteran guard didn't rule out returning this season, recalling in an Instagram post that he made it back from a more severe knee injury in college seven months later.Dinwiddie excelled in a reserve role for the Nets in the past but had been in the starting lineup for the first three games this season under new coach Steve Nash, averaging 6.7 points.“It’s just a tough break for him and for us obviously,” Nash said before the Nets lost 116-111 to Memphis in overtime Monday night.“He’s a terrific player that was able to fill multiple roles for us and give us a great athlete on top of that, so he’ll be really missed by us. But more importantly, we all feel for Spence.”Though his numbers are down this season with more firepower around him, Dinwiddie remains valued for the numerous roles he has played on the Nets since arriving in 2016.“He means a lot. When Spencer is going he can’t be stopped," centre Jarrett Allen said. “His offensive game, he’s going downhill and creating shots for others. Even off the court, everybody loves having Spencer around, and his energy and personality is great for the locker room.”Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points per game last season, beginning the season as a reserve but moving into the starting lineup when Kyrie Irving was hurt to help Brooklyn reach the playoffs. Irving and Kevin Durant have returned this season and led the Nets to two blowout victories in their first two games.But they couldn't complete a comeback Sunday in Charlotte, falling 106-104 after Dinwiddie was hurt in the third quarter.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after the NBA Rookie of the Year sprained his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies' game in Brooklyn.Morant jumped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and appeared to land on the Nets forward's foot. He immediately hopped off the floor in pain and laid on the floor before he was wheeled to the back of the arena, unable to put any weight on his foot.The Grizzlies announced Morant would not return to the game. He joined his teammates on the bench during the second half with his foot in a walking boot, watching the Grizzlies win 116-111 in overtime for their first victory.“It sends a shock for a second but then guys just kept plowing along,” coach Taylor Jenkins said.Jenkins said Morant would be evaluated again Monday night and then Tuesday in Boston, where the Grizzlies are scheduled to face the Celtics on Wednesday.Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the opener and following with 28 more in his second game.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades with a 38-9 victory on Monday night.A week after unseating the Patriots as AFC East division champions, the win also keeps alive the Bills’ hopes of securing a top-three seed for the AFC playoffs.The Bills (12-3) last swept the Patriots in 1999. The last division opponents to sweep the Patriots were the Jets and Dolphins in 2000. The Patriots’ 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent was an NFL record. New England (6-9) will finish with its first losing record since Bill Belichick’s first season in 2000.Allen was 27 of 36 for 320 yards. He now has 34 touchdown passes, surpassing Jim Kelly to set a franchise single-season record. With his eighth 300-yard game, he also surpassed Drew Bledsoe’s single-season team record of seven.Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, setting a Bills single-season record for receiving yards.The Patriots struggled to move the ball for most of the night with running back Damien Harris out for the second straight game with an ankle injury. Cam Newton had a touchdown run but was just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.Newton’s 34 yards passing are the fewest by a Patriots starting quarterback since 1993.The Bills had no trouble moving the ball against a depleted Patriots defence that was missing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who were inactive with shoulder injuries.Their absences were most glaring in the passing game. New England struggled to put pressure on Allen, allowing him time to find open receivers. The Patriots allowed a season-worst 474 yards total for the game.The Patriots closed to 10-9 on Newton's 9-yard TD run in the second quarter, but Nick Folk missed the extra point and the Bills pulled away from there.Buffalo used its passing game to march down the field on the ensuing drive. Allen completed 5 of 7 throws for 59 yards and a 4-yard TD to Lee Smith.After a quick three-and-out by New England, the Bills went right back to work.Allen misfired on his first pass of the drive, and then connected with Diggs for 17 yards to get the ball to midfield. Diggs got free again on the next play, slipping behind J.C. Jackson on a slant and sprinting the final 32 yards for the touchdown to make it 24-9.The Allen-Diggs connection worked again on the opening drive of the second half. Allen found Diggs three times during an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard TD play by the star receiver.INJURIESBills: S Jordan Poyer was helped off field late in second quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.Patriots: DE Tashawn Bower left in the first quarter with a neck injury. … LB Josh Uche exited in second quarter with a foot injury. … LB Terez Hall left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. … S Devin McCourty exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. … C David Andrews left in the third quarter with a calf injury. … RG Shaq Mason exited in the third quarter with a foot injury. ... LB Anfernee Jennings left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.MOVING ON UPWith his TD run in the second quarter, his 12th of 2020, Newton tied Steve Grogan for the franchise single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback. It also marked Newton’s 70th career rushing TD, extending his NFL record for rushing TDs by a quarterback.UP NEXTBills: Host the Dolphins on Sunday.Patriots: Host the Jets on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLKyle Hightower, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Ja Morant could barely stand, needing a wheelchair to take him from the court area after spraining his left ankle.Having already lost their first two games, now the Memphis Grizzlies had lost the NBA Rookie of the Year and their best player.“A moment like that can really test you, but our guys just kept on fighting," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.And Morant was there to watch them.The Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime Monday night.Morant was hurt late in the first half when he leaped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed on the Nets forward's foot. Morant immediately hopped off the floor, then laid on the floor in pain before being wheeled to the back of the arena.He rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot, offering energy and support to carry them through a tense finish.“He's a team player. He loves his squad,” teammate Dillon Brooks said.Morant watched Brandon Clarke score the go-ahead basket on a follow shot with 41 seconds left in overtime before the Grizzlies put it away with free throws.Morant averaged 36 points in the two losses, scoring a career-high 44 in the season opener, but the Grizzlies found enough offence without him Monday.“Unbelievable display of resiliency by our group,” Jenkins said.Kyle Anderson scored a career-high 28 points and Brooks added 24 for the Grizzlies. Clarke had 16 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.“We kind of knew that this was a game that we had to win no matter what,” Clarke said.Caris LeVert had 28 points and 11 assists for the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while losing for the second straight night. Brooklyn is also without Spencer Dinwiddie, who will have surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL sustained Sunday.With both stars returning this season from injury, the Nets decided Sunday night they would rest Durant after he played a season-high 36 minutes in a loss to Charlotte. They listed him on the injury report Monday morning. Irving was added a few hours later.The players forced to take on bigger roles perhaps ran out of gas in overtime, when the Nets managed five points from LeVert but nothing more, shooting 2 for 10.“Early in the season I think guys are still acclimating to back-to-backs, let alone an overtime back-to-back,” Nets coach Steve Nash said.Neither team was ahead by more than seven in the second half, when there were 16 lead changes, so it wasn’t a surprise when they needed five more minutes after LeVert missed a 3-pointer on the last possession of regulation.TIP-INSGrizzlies: Memphis started a three-game road trip. ... Anderson's previous career high came in the last game, when he had 20 points against Atlanta.Nets: Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 21 points, but only two after halftime. ... The Nets opened a six-game homestand, their longest since playing six straight games at Barclays Center during the 2015-16 season.SPENCER'S SURGERYThe Nets said Dinwiddie would have surgery scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward. In an Instagram post, Dinwiddie recalled returning from a more severe knee injury in college seven months later. “Next question: Will I miss the road to a (at)brooklynnets 2021 championship? My response: As we’ve seen before. Crazier things have happened,” he wrote.BACK IN BROOKLYNThe Grizzlies were the last visiting team to win in Brooklyn — nine months ago. They crushed the Nets 118-79 on March 4, a week before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.UP NEXTGrizzlies: Try to snap a nine-game losing streak to Boston on Wednesday.Nets: Play the first of two straight home games against Atlanta on Wednesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press
