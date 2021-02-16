Energetic parrot shows off his new tricks
Havoc flies around the kitchen and shows off his wings for some treats. What a smart bird!
Evgenii Dadonov buried the OT winner as the Ottawa Senators roared back from a 5-1 deficit to stun the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Johnny Gaudreau scored just 23 seconds into overtime after the Flames blew a 3-2 lead in the final minute of regulation.
Captain Blake Wheeler's goal early in the third was the winner as Winnipeg secured the victory despite surrendering a 4-1 advantage and being outshot 45-24.
Naomi Osaka will take on either Serena Williams or Simona Halep in the Australian Open semifinals.
John Wall recently said he thought he deserved better treatment from the Wizards before his trade to the Rockets.
A spectacular goal by Canadian Alphonso Davies earned Bayern Munich a 3-3 tie with promoted Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Monday.
A snowstorm pounded the area on Monday, causing chaos and major power outages across the region.
A housekeeper found Jackson's body in his hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.
Griffin has two years left on a deal he signed with the Clippers before being traded to Detroit in 2017.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
The Raptors could clearly use Andre Drummond, even if finding a workable trade is difficult.
ESPN responded amid pressure from its talent after White insulted Helwani over his response to the Gina Carano controversy.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been long-rumoured to be in the market for a depth forward, and have now acquired one.
Priced at $35, Nike has other tees splashed with her image or catchy phrases like “Unstoppable Queen” and “You are strong, powerful and beautiful.”
MUNICH — David Alaba will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season after 13 years with the Bundesliga club. The Austrian, who can play in defence and midfield, said Tuesday he hasn't yet committed to a new club. “First of all, I'd like to have a new challenge," he said. “I'd like to develop further as a player.” Besides nine German titles — and a strong likelihood of a 10th this season — Alaba has won the German Cup six times and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 and last year. Alaba joined Bayern in 2008 and came through the club's youth and reserve teams. The 28-year-old Austrian has played 415 games for Bayern in all competitions and started all but two of the team's league games so far this season. Alaba and Bayern were in talks about a new contract but the club said in November that the negotiations had broken down. The talks were put into the spotlight in September when honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness labeled Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, a “money-grubbing piranha” on television. Alaba indicated he was dismayed by the comments. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Blake Griffin has jumped over cars to win dunk contests, smacked his head on the sides of backboards, and once turned three consecutive passes from Chris Paul all into alley-oop slams in a span of about 30 seconds. These days, we can only assume that he can still dunk. He hasn’t in a game since Dec. 12, 2019. More than 440 NBA players have gotten at least one slam down in that span, but none are from Griffin, and there might not be another anytime soon. The Detroit Pistons and Griffin are going to be splitting up sometime in the coming weeks, after the sides revealed Monday that they’ve decided it best to go their separate ways. For now, much of the talk is about seeking a trade. But, eventually and not surprisingly, it will come down to money. Griffin is making about $36.8 million this season, has an option for about $39 million next season, and it’s hard to imagine that any team would be willing to make a trade happen for someone with the NBA’s eighth-highest salary and 128th-highest scoring average of 12.3 points this season. So, if the Pistons are really going to move on, they’ll probably have to just take the hit, negotiate a buyout and truly start fresh. Trading that much contract is always difficult, and the market got a bit more muddled with Monday's news that Cleveland is looking to move Andre Drummond and the rest of his expiring contract as well. “Blake’s track record, his playing resume, speaks for itself,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “Someday, the guy’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s one of the players that I’ve respected over the years. ... He can be a piece to a contending team. I’ve been with contending teams and you’d love to have a guy like Blake Griffin on your team.” The days of Griffin terrorizing opponents and rims are over; he’s no longer elite, no longer a skywalker, but still could be very good in certain roles on certain teams — assuming, of course, that he’ll want to accept a diminished role. He turns 32 next month. That’s hardly washed-up, even for someone who came into the league more than a decade ago with left knee problems and missed most of last season with new left knee problems. And there’s always a market for the veteran who is liked, respected, good in the locker room, good in the community. Dwyane Wade came off the bench toward the end of his career in Miami. Vince Carter was primarily a reserve for his last eight seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers won a title last season thanks in large part to Rajon Rondo’s veteran savvy off the bench. Golden State had Andre Iguodala and David West in those roles during its run that saw the Warriors claim three titles in four years. There are countless other examples. Title-contenders want veterans who are smart and can help, and Griffin now gets to pick his spot. Griffin has already reinvented himself once, so it’s not like he can’t do so again. Like many players in this 3-point era, he added that shot to his repertoire a few years back and it helped catapult him back to All-Star level in 2018-19 — he made 189 3’s that season, two shy from matching the total from his first eight seasons combined, and averaged 24.5 points. The Pistons have played 93 games since. Griffin has missed 55 of them. The good news here is that Griffin has been a superstar and has been paid like one; his current contract is a five-year, $173 million deal that preceded contracts worth about $95 million over his first eight seasons. If he wants his freedom right away, if he and his representation are able to pick his next destination, he could probably talk the Pistons into speeding up the process of getting to that team by leaving a few million on the bargaining table. There’s also good news for the Pistons. General manager Troy Weaver told ESPN on Monday that the team “will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.” This decision comes a week or so after Detroit traded Derrick Rose to New York, clearing another veteran so younger players can log more minutes and develop. Rose got to be reunited with the Knicks and coach Tom Thibodeau, and has a better chance of reaching the post-season. A win-win. It’s time for Griffin to find his win-win. Weaver didn’t give Griffin a $173 million deal; the Clippers did. Weaver inherited it. The Pistons’ GM now gets to chart his own course and clearly has a multi-year rebuilding plan in mind. And there is promise: Around the time that the Griffin news was breaking on Monday, so too was word from the NBA that Saddiq Bey had been selected as the Eastern Conference’s player of the week. Nobody hangs banners for weekly awards, but it’s one example of the potential that the Pistons believe they have. They are looking to the future. So, it’s time for Griffin to look toward his. ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Even without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers were scoring every time down the court. But the Utah Jazz didn’t blink. They just gave the ball to Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson had a season-high 40 points off the bench to send the streaking Jazz past Philadelphia 134-123 in a matchup of conference leaders Monday night despite a career-best 42 points from Ben Simmons. “I’ve never played with anyone like JC in my lifetime,” teammate Joe Ingles said. “It’s pretty cool to play with someone that’s so locked into what his role is and so comfortable in the role.” Utah (23-5) has won eight straight games and 19 of 20. Clarkson has been a sparkplug in several of those victories. A leading candidate for NBA Sixth Man of the Year already, Clarkson knows his role is to score — and there aren’t many shots he’ll turn down. Nicknamed the Flame Thrower, Clarkson was so hot he didn’t want to come off the court. “What Jordan did tonight was special,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “He and I just laughed about me telling him that I appreciate him at least hiding (his disappointment) when he comes out.” Clarkson hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and Donovan Mitchell added 24 points to help the Jazz overcome an early 14-point deficit. Clarkson set his career scoring high for a game that ended in regulation. He had 42 points in a three-overtime loss to Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 2019. “With them saying they believe me, letting me be myself and embracing me, it plays into the whole role of who I am and that gives me even more confidence,” Clarkson said. Philadelphia (18-10) was minus Embiid, a late scratch because of back tightness. Playing without his All-Star running mate, Simmons had 12 assists and nine rebounds — barely missing a triple-double. He easily topped his previous best of 34 points set on Dec. 7, 2019. “Honestly, I’ve been working on my mentality and my mental (approach) a lot these past few weeks,” Simmons said of his newfound scoring prowess. “It’s not easy to do that, change the way you play. Certain things in the game come natural to certain people. I feel like I’m figuring it out.” Tobias Harris had a season-high 36 points for the Sixers in a fast-paced game between championship hopefuls. Despite all the highlights from Clarkson and Simmons, it was Royce O’Neale who made the biggest shots down the stretch. The Utah guard hit consecutive 3-pointers to quell Philadelphia’s final rally. His wing 3 to beat the shot clock gave the Jazz a 129-118 lead with 2:12 to play. “I try and get Royce to shoot as much as possible. We played hot potato for a second there at the end trying to get him to shoot it, but we’re a really good team when he shoots the ball,” said Ingles, who had 20 points. Simmons scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter to cut the Jazz lead to 110-104 with 8:40 left. Minutes later, he found Harris for a 3 to get Philadelphia within 113-109. Embiid was scratched after coming out to warm up, and coach Doc Rivers expressed surprise the big man wasn’t playing. But that just cleared room for Simmons. “I didn’t know we’d get 42 points out of him, but he did everything. He guarded, did a good job. Played with pace,” Rivers said. The Jazz scored 10 consecutive points as part of an 18-4 run to take their first lead in the second quarter and went up 67-59 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s jumper in the lane. Clarkson was the primary driver of the surge with 21 first-half points to help Utah build a 72-66 halftime lead. “I’m just coming in to do what Coach is telling me to do and what my teammates trust me to do and that’s to take shots and try to make plays,” Clarkson said. “That never changes if we’re up by 20 or if we’re down by 15.” The 76ers scored on 16 straight possessions in the first half and led 24-10 but couldn’t slow the Jazz much, either. Simmons and Harris took turns isolating and driving to the basket with a full head of stream starting from beyond the 3-point line. Utah tried O’Neale, centre Rudy Gobert and others but they all had trouble stopping Simmons in the paint. Simmons had 19 points in the first quarter, his most ever in one period. “I loved when I saw Rudy was guarding me,” Simmons said. “I feel it was a little bit of disrespect putting him on me.” HEAVY HEART Already short-handed without Embiid, Rivers offered a night off to centre Dwight Howard when he learned of a death in Howard’s family. Howard didn’t even arrive at the arena until an hour before tip-off. “I told him he didn’t have to play, and he said, ‘Coach, I just want to get on the floor. It’s better than just sitting around the room.’ I thought he was phenomenal,” Rivers said. Howard finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. “Obviously, he’s playing with a heavy heart out there tonight. Ultra amount of respect for him,” Harris said. “It just shows who he is as a person. He’s an amazing leader.” TIP-INS 76ers: It was the fourth time Simmons had at least 12 assists this season. … Shooting under 60% from the foul line during his career, Simmons went 12 of 13 on free throws. … The 76ers made only eight 3s to 18 for the Jazz. Jazz: Mike Conley missed his fifth straight game with a sore hamstring. … Ingles passed Pete Maravich for seventh on the Jazz career list with 1,845 assists. … Clarkson missed his second free throw of the season and now sits at 46 of 48. … Clarkson joined Jeff Hornacek, Rodney Hood, Randy Foye and Bogdanovic as Utah players to hit eight 3s in a game. UP NEXT 76ers: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Jazz: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matthew Coles, The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. — John Leonard scored his first career goal and the San Jose Sharks earned just their second regulation win of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. San Jose captain Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc added goals in a rare productive second period for the Sharks to help coach Bob Boughner earn his 100th NHL win. Martin Jones made 26 saves. Sam Steel scored in the opening minute for the Ducks, and Max Comtois had a goal in the third as Anaheim lost for the second time in three meetings with San Jose this season. John Gibson stopped 26 shots. The Sharks have had a rough start to the season, entering the game tied for last in the West Division. Their only previous regulation win came Jan. 24 at Minnesota as they opened the season on a 12-game road trip before losing their home opener Saturday against Vegas. San Jose had been outscored 21-7 in the second period this season, a major factor in the struggles. But the Sharks reversed that against the Ducks. Labanc ended a 10-game stretch without a goal when he banked a rebound from behind the goal line off Gibson and into the net to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Couture added his goal after a bad turnover by Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf to give the Sharks a 3-1 lead. LUCKY BOUNCES The Ducks got a fortunate bounce to score in the opening minute. Steel skated in on a rush for Anaheim and tried to pass back to a teammate but the puck bounced off defenceman Mario Ferraro’s skate and trickled between Jones’ pads 50 seconds into the game. The Ducks got another goal off Ferraro’s stick in the third when Comtois’ centring pass deflected in to make it 3-2. MINUTEMEN MILESTONE Leonard tied the game in the first period with a power-play goal. The primary assist went to Ferraro, who was teammates with Leonard in college at UMass. The goal was just the third on the power play for the Sharks in their past 11 games. BANGED-UP D The Sharks were down two defencemen with Radim Simek going on injured reserve after getting hurt Saturday on two hard checks by Vegas’ Jonathan Marchessault. Erik Karlsson tweaked a lower-body injury late in that game and also was sidelined. Fredrik Claesson and Nicolas Meloche played in their place. UP NEXT Golden Knights: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Sharks: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
The Wizards beat the Rockets in John Wall’s first trip to Washington since being traded to Houston. Meanwhile, Jared explores what went wrong with Blake Griffin, who will ride the bench in Detroit until the Pistons either trade him or buyout his bloated contract. Plus, we explore What’s Good with fun and games being played in the winter storms across the U.S.
Britt Reid is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs after his involvement in the accident that sent Ariel Young, 5, into a coma at the hospital.