STORY: Over 200,000 turtles crawled ashore from the Bay of Bengal to lay eggs on the seashore.

Every year, the turtles visit the coasts for nesting from January to April in India.

According to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), marine turtles have been around for over 100 million years.

However, their numbers have plummeted due to the impact of humans, either through hunting or entanglement in fishing nets.