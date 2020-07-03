Endangered Mexican wolf pups enjoy play time
Endangered Mexican wolf pups
have become stars
at the Museum of the Desert
Location: Saltillo, Mexico
as conservationists seek
to bring the species back
from the brink of extinction
(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) DIRECTOR OF THE LIVING DESERT AREA OF THE SALTILLO MUSEUM OF THE DESERT, FERNANDO TOLEDO, SAYING:
"This is the fifth litter we've had at the museum and it's the biggest. There are eight pups, four males and four females and I presume that this is one of the biggest litters that our country has had. They're doing well. Like you've seen it's hard to take their photo because they are animals that are constantly hiding, which speaks to the instincts they have in the wild to avoid predators."
The Mexican wolf population
was nearly wiped out in the 1970s
due to threats from
1. farmers protecting their cattle
2. poaching
3. habitat loss
There are only about 30
of this species left in the wild in Mexico