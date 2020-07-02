Endangered Javan rhino enjoys a mud bath

The 30 second long video of the endangered Javan rhino, or Rhinocerus sondaicus, one of only 72 left in the wild, was posted by Indonesia's Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and has gone viral on social media.

The minster said the critically endangered rhino was estimated to be a seven-year-old male and had been rolling around at the base of a waterfall to rest and regulate his body temperature.

Javan rhinos, which once lived through northeast India and Southeast Asia, are among the most threatened of the five rhino species.

The population of the heavy, herbivorous animals has declined mainly due to illegal poaching and the excessive demand for rhino horn and medicine.