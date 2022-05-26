The end of the rain is in sight

The Canadian Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the past decade in Seattle, nearly every team drill and every team activity had No. 3 and No. 54 at the front of the line leading the way. That hasn’t been the case this offseason and that point was emphasized yet again Monday when the Seahawks moved into the next phase of offseason workouts. The Seahawks are no longer the team led by Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, creating a decidedly new vibe to Seattle’s offseason program. “There is a vibe about this group. Every ye