'End Racism Now' Painted on Street Outside Philadelphia Police Station

Demonstrators painted “end racism now” on the street outside a police station in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighbourhood on June 10 as protests were held across the United States.

This video, posted to Instagram, shows the painted message on Girard Avenue near the Philadelphia Police Department’s 26th Precinct building. “Proud of my #fishtown neighbors and my block for helping to make this happen,” the accompanying post said.

The Philadelphia slogan was one of many similar messages scrawled on US streets during anti-racism rallies following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Credit: mrs.rebl via Storyful