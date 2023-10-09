'End of an era': Popular Mexican restaurant near Clarksburg closes for good

La Amistad Café, a Mexican restaurant just west of Clarksburg, opened its doors for the last time Sunday after more than 50 years of business. Gilberto and Juanita Lopez opened the café in 1972. Their son Gil said they both immigrated to the United States from Mexico in the 1950s and eventually settled in Clarksburg. They ran La Amistad Café, which regulars called “Shorty’s” because that was Gilberto’s nickname while sending all their kids through college and graduate school. The restaurant was their American Dream come true.