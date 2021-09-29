Encouraging young kids into "stem" with NASA astronaut meeting
Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.
One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.
The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.
Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.
Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.
The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.
Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.
Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.
When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.
The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.
The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.
Weston McKennie returns to the U.S. roster after his controversial protocol violation, but still, ahead of three more crucial World Cup qualifiers, the USMNT's core is not in tact.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason. Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary. “He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said o
Brees actually wants Brady to break the record on the first play of the game.
The dicey relationships between the Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
College football leaders need to make a decision in the next few months if the playoff is going to expand sooner than 2027.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city. “We are excited to have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Arlington Park property,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Much work remains to be completed including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities
The early-career struggles of several NFL legends show why teams must show patience with rookie quarterbacks.
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.