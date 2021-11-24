EMSA controversy with Mustang
EMSA controversy with Mustang over response time
EMSA controversy with Mustang over response time
People can't stop talking about the McMansion on Twitter.
20 games into the NHL season and the Maple Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division.
Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks because of an upper-body injury.
Kyle Beach, who sued the Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010, has agreed to mediation.
The Oilers star has always had the ability to turn chances into goals at an elite rate, but Draisaitl has somehow found a whole new gear this season.
The Titans also signed Golden Tate to their practice squad.
The Devils officially unveiled their basic and exceedingly meme-able new look on Tuesday, days after the leaked jerseys were mercilessly mocked online.
Sharks forward Evander Kane is reportedly asking that his ex-wife, Anna, undergo a mental examination after she allegedly lied about the status of her pregnancy.
Emily Mayfield added fuel to the fire after a listless Browns effort against a bad Lions team.
After just 70 games in the majors, Wander Franco is getting paid.
The incident was not scripted, according to WWE.
Auston Matthews has scored just seven goals through 17 games, a surprising low tally for last season's Rocket Richard winner.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be great golf, if not necessarily great television.
The Lakers are set to pay $45 million in luxury tax fees.
Canadian striker Jonathan David is making waves across Europe soccer, with his performances for defending French champions Lille, and his seven goals in 2021 for a new-look national side who have climbed to 40th in the FIFA rankings and sit top of their 2022 World Cup qualifying group.
SASKATOON — The latest edition in the so-called Battle of the Brads rivalry showed why the Olympic champion skips are essentially a pick 'em every time they play. Brad Gushue edged Brad Jacobs 7-6 on Tuesday at Canada's Olympic curling trials in another tight matchup that could be a preview of Sunday's final. "This is tiring," Gushue said after the extra-end battle. "You can't expect any different playing those guys or playing a lot of the teams here this week. You just want to have the control
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed tight end Adam Trautman and rookie offensive lineman Landon Young on injured reserve. Trautman injured his knee and Young hurt his foot during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. Trautman was hurt while making a catch during what was his best game yet this season. He has five catches against the Eagles for 58 yards and a touchdown. The injury to Young, who made his first start last weekend, further thins the ranks of an offensive l
The Buckeyes traded spots with Alabama.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — All the hope Joe Judge generated with a strong second-half finish to his rookie season as New York Giants coach is gone. If there is any doubt, take another look at the Giants' embarrassing 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The game was not competitive. Not even close. Pat Graham's defense was shredded by Brady and company. Jason Garrett's offense was worse, turning in season lows in points, yards and t