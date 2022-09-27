Empty Shelves Seen in Largo as Florida on Alert for Hurricane Ian

Empty shelves were seen in a supermarket in Largo, Florida, on September 26, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian, which was tracking near western Cuba on Monday night.

Pinellas County officials said evacuations had been ordered and that temporary shelters had been set up in Largo.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Ian to a category 2 hurricane after it recorded wind speeds of over 100 mph.

The NHC warned of life-threatening conditions developing along Florida’s west coast, with areas from Fort Meyers to Tampa Bay most at risk. It said tropical storm conditions could be expected in central-west Florida by Tuesday evening, with heavy rainfall forecast for the Florida Keys and southern Florida. Credit: 606 Storm Chasing via Storyful

