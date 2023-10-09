Empty car struck by train in Cleveland

The Canadian Press

HINTON, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash. Police say the crash happened Friday just southwest of Hinton. RCMP Const. Kelsey Davidge says there were three youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of the 14-year-olds died at the scene, police say, while the other 14-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital. Davidge did not have information on the age of the third youth, or who was driving the vehicle. Police say they'r