Emptier than usual Eid al-Fitr prayers in Mecca

Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque in Mecca was almost empty during annual Eid al-Fitr prayers on Sunday (May 24), as authorities impose unprecedented restrictions on public gatherings due to coronavirus concerns.

A small number of worshipers attended prayers to mark the Eid al-Fitr festival, the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Saudi officials on Friday (May 22) said mosques would remained closed for the festival and urged Muslims to hold Eid prayers at home.