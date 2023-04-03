Employee, customer shot at donut shop near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway
Two people are in the hospital after they were shot at a donut shop in Mesa.
After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.
Due to the vast loss of life suffered by Russia's troops, there is a "strong undercurrent of opposition to Putin," James Olson told The Sun.
The new Mar-a-Lago evidence may help investigators point to an obstruction of justice by former president Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported.
Tim Parlatore tried to walk back comment about Joe Tacopina when pressed by Kaitlan Collins
The video, shared by Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, shows tanks exploding and Russian soldiers jumping out of a burning vehicle in eastern Ukraine.
In a TikTok posted by an audience member on Saturday, two concertgoers can be seen grinding on each other while Swift performed in Arlington, Texas.
Joe Tacopina “pisses off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” one source says
The "Tonight Show" host also suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the former president.
On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.
Apple condemned use of AirTag for violence
A video shared by Ukraine's military shows a drone striking a Tor-M2 missile system built to destroy airplanes, guided missiles, and drones.
Hush payments were first revealed in 2018, half a decade before Manhattan prosecutors acted
The Georgia congresswoman and conspiracy theorist stirred controversy over the respected program profiling her
Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit for the phone hacking lawsuit claim against the Daily Mail after being asked to move out of the home.
A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.
The former attorney general said it would be a "particularly bad idea" for Trump to testify at trial.
Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che celebrated April Fool’s Day by pulling a prank on his “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost during the live segment. It was seemingly business as usual for Jost and Che on the NBC late-night show with both anchors mocking the news of the week. However, there was one thing that was […]
Posing with nothing but a passionfruit.
Gwyneth Paltrow was found not liable for a ski collision that happened in 2016 after jurors say the 76-year-old retired optometrist was at fault.
Eric Kilburn Jr. is a 14-year-old with size 23 feet. His quest to find shoes that fit went viral – and he got a call from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.