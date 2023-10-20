Employee at Cincinnati Zoo bitten by eastern diamondback rattlesnake

CBC

Plants grown from seeds found in a historic marsh in Toronto's Port Lands were put back into the land Thursday, marking the return of centuries-old nature in the area.Shannon Baker, a project director with Waterfront Toronto, says the return of the plants is "powerful" since the organization's work has revolved around forming a new mouth of the Don River out of the former Ashbridges Bay Marshland. The marshland filled in following its deterioration due to industrial pollution and sewage more tha