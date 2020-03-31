Empire State Building Lights Up to Honour Emergency Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

Lights on the Empire State Building flashed like an ambulance siren in honour of emergency services workers during the coronavirus pandemic as the hospitals across the city battled an outbreak of cases.

“We’ll never stop shining for you. Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” read a post on the Empire State Building’s official Twitter page.

There were 66,497 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of New York on March 30, of which 37,453

were in New York City according to health officials. Credit: Paul Bernasconi via Storyful