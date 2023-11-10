Emperor penguin chick gets name after public vote

STORY: 'Pearl' received more than half the total votes against two other options: 'Pandora' and 'Astrid.'

SeaWorld supervisor of birds Melissa Ramsey noted Pearl had trouble breaking out of her shell due to a beak malformation when she was born September 12, so staff assisted in cracking her egg.

“Pearls are often formed during hardships endured by the host animal and she's had a slew of challenges making it into this world,” Ramsey said. “But we're just really excited that the public chose such an appropriate, really cute name.”

Pearl’s hatching was the first emperor penguin birth at SeaWorld since 2010.