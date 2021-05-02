Emperor Constantine's hand reunited with finger after more than 500 years apart
A missing finger from a giant statue of the Roman Emperor Constantine has been reunited with his hand after being missing for over 500 years.
Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.
The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.
The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.
The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.
LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.
Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.
McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.
Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger undoubtedly will draw on his NCAA fencing experience when competing this summer in men's individual épée event at his Olympic debut in Tokyo. The 26-year-old from Montreal secured his spot with a gold-medal victory over Cuba's Yunior Reytor Venet on Saturday at the Pan Am Olympic qualifier in San José, Costa Rica. "There's so much pressure [in NCAA competition] because everyone's [trying to] go out and be the best for their school," Blais Belanger said in an April 2018 interview with The Lantern newspaper at Ohio State University, where he was Buckeyes captain for three years. "There's always so much intensity at every tournament. "I think that's going to help me a lot to handle pressure [at an Olympics]." Vladimir Nazlymov, a three-time Olympic fencing medallist for the then-Soviet Union in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, believed Blais Belanger was an Olympic-calibre athlete when he coached him at Ohio. 7-time Canadian champion "[He has an] unbelievably strong neural system. He can be patient until last millisecond," Nazlymov, the Soviet national team coach at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korean, told The Lantern in 2018. "It's not timing. It's [instincts]. He's unbelievable talent." Blais Belanger, a seven-time Canadian champion, placed second at the 2016 NCAA championships and won the title two years later at Pennsylvania State University in his senior year. Later that year, the mechanical engineering grad finished seventh in team epee with the Canadian squad at the 2018 Pan Am fencing championships in Havana, Cuba. On Sunday, fellow Canadian Leonara Mackinnon – who was born and raised in England - will attempt to qualify for her second Olympics in women's epee. She placed 32nd in women's individual epee at the 2016 Games in Rio.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday. D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a left thumb sprain after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto. Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in the game, went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. Catcher William Contreras was recalled from the Braves' alternate site and started Sunday against the Blue Jays. Catcher Jeff Mathis had his contract purchased from alternate site. D’Arnaud has a .220 batting average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games. Jackson was 1 for 23 (.043) in 10 games. Contreras, 23, made his major league debut last season, going 4 for 10 in four games. He was the 27th man for Atlanta's doubleheader on April 25 against Arizona. Mathis, 38, spent the previous two seasons with Texas. The 16-year veteran known for his defence has a career .194 batting average in 945 games. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."
CALGARY — Tournament officials say multiple broadcasters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship in Calgary. The World Curling Federation said in a release Sunday that no athletes or officials are at risk, and all broadcasters are self isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contract tracing takes place. The tournament's morning draw was postponed Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" and in order to give the venue a deep clean. Afternoon games were expected to go ahead as scheduled, including a matchup between Canada's Kerri Einarson and Tabitha Peterson of the United States. The World Curling Federation says Sunday morning's games will be made up later in the week. Organizers say broadcasting has been put on hold until staff have been medically cleared to return by the tournament's medical officials and Alberta Health. This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
Supporters continue to stage demonstrations after the Super League announcement in April.
LONDON — Pernille Harder's late header made the difference for Chelsea, and Lieke Martens scored twice for Barcelona, as they took a step closer to becoming European champions. Both teams advanced to the Women’s Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-1 after Barça topped Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinals on Sunday. They’ll meet on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Harder headed in from a free kick in the 84th minute to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead — 4-3 on aggregate. Fran Kirby added her second goal of the game in the 95th, firing into an empty net after Bayern had sent everyone forward in the dying minutes, to make it 5-3 on aggregate. Kirby had opened the scoring early on, and the teams then traded first-half goals with Sarah Zadrazil tallying for the visitors and Ji So-yun for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow stadium. It's the first time Chelsea has reached the final. Earlier Sunday, Barça advanced by an aggregate score of 3-2. Playing in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Johan Cruyff Stadium, the hosts built an early two-goal lead over PSG thanks to stellar finishing from its Netherlands winger. Martens, the UEFA women's player of the year in 2016-17, caught up to a long pass down the left side and curled a right-footed shot into the top far corner of the net in the 8th minute. She was then left unmarked at the far post to tap in a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen in the 31st. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors three minutes later. The Catalan club’s only other trip to the final was in 2019, when it lost 4-1 to French powerhouse Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership. Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League as well as the club's debt. Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown. Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic. Supporters inside the stadium wore green-and-gold scarves — the colours of the club's 1878 formation — and waved to fans outside. The BBC estimated around 50-60 fans remained inside the stadium. If United loses Sunday's game, Manchester City has won the Premier League title. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press
Canada's Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito won gold in women's 10-metre synchro at a diving World Cup event in Tokyo on Sunday. The high-diving duet also secured an Olympic spot after scoring 305.94 points to top the podium. Benfeito, a Montreal native, and Calgary's McKay were joined on the podium by Great Britain's Louis Toulson and Eden Cheng (302.88) and Tina Punzel and Christina Wassen (292.86) of Germany. Benfeito and McKay's big win marks Canada's first gold and third medal at the six-day event, which serves as a test event for the Tokyo Games. WATCH | Benfeito, McKay campture gold and Olympic berth for Canada: On Saturday, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won Canada's first medal of the event with silver in women's synchro, while Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray earned an extra ticket to Tokyo for Canada with bronze in men's 10m synchro. Besides Canada, Great Britain and Germany, the fifth-placed Mexican duo of Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez also booked an Olympic berth, but not sixth-place Russia. With plenty of Olympic spots still up for grabs, CBC Sports will be living streaming the event from Tokyo. The action continues Tuesday with women's 3m finals at 2:45 a.m. ET, followed by men's 10m at 4:45 a.m. ET.
Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.