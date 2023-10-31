Emotional Support Alligator Dances with Gritty During Flyers-Hurricanes Game

Wally, an emotional support alligator, was seen together with Gritty, the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, during the match between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 30.

Video filmed by Haley Taylor Simon shows Gritty bouncing Wally in his arms as the audience cheered for the pair.

Wally is a registered emotional support animal belonging to Joie Henney, who said that Wally helped him through a bout of severe depression.

According to Henney, Wally “loves to give hugs”, and the two would often “caress and wrestle”.

Last month, Wally was denied entry to a baseball game due to the venue’s policy, which prohibited entry for animals that are not service animals. Credit: Haley Taylor Simon via Storyful