Emotional rally held in Niagara Square while tension overseas continues between Israel, Gaza
Emotional rally held in Niagara Square while tension overseas continues between Israel, Gaza
Emotional rally held in Niagara Square while tension overseas continues between Israel, Gaza
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid three gross indecency charges against a 97-year-old Ottawa woman, alleging she was involved in sexual assaults in the 1960s and 1970s in northern Ontario residential and day schools.The accused, Francoise Seguin, was a nun with the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa who worked at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany between 1958 and 1968, CBC Indigenous has learned.Seguin's name appears on a list
The conservative newspaper took aim at Trump after he criticized Israel's leader and praised Hezbollah during a crisis in the Middle East.
Danielle Belardo has dedicated her career to studying heart health. Here are the three supplements she takes every day.
The Prince and Princess of Wales got into a public disagreement live on radio as they were interviewed for BBC Radio 1 – see what they were arguing about here
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the Middle East and beyond on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank with a new look at how their lives have changed since their 2018 nuptials
York University denounced the public ‘statement of solidarity with Palestine’ issued by three student unions in which they referred to the attack by Hamas on Israel as “a strong act of resistance.”
The “Late Show” host mocked the former president after he slammed technical issues at a Florida speech on Wednesday.
The "Quantico" alum has removed the "Game of Thrones" star from her own Instagram roster as well.
And added everyone's favorite ankle-breaking platforms.
Fox NewsSean Hannity and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a tense discussion about Israel Thursday after the Fox News host asked the 2024 hopeful to defend comments he made on the topic in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.Ramaswamy accused Republicans of having “selective moral outrage” at the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and claimed that some who advocate a more forceful military response are swayed by financial incentives.“The selective nature of ignori
This year’s El Niño has a chance to join memorable events like 1997-98 and 2015-16 if current warming trends continue, forecasters warned
Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post via Getty Former Trump campaign aide Jessica Denson scored a long-fought and sweeping victory over her ex-boss on Thursday, when a federal judge voided the 2016 campaign’s nondisclosure agreement as overly restrictive. In addition to awarding Denson her settlement—$450,000 in legal fees to her defense team, and a $25,000 incentive fee to Denson as the representative for the class action—the ruling frees every member of the 2016 campaign from the agreement, allo
Ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg got $2M in Trump Org severance. And $2M happened to be his fine last year after he kept Trump safe in a NY tax-fraud trial.
Jennifer Aniston looked incredible in this raunchy scene from The Morning Show, which saw her getting intimate with Jon Hamm’s character
North Korea will soon be able to deploy enough nuclear missiles to potentially overcome US defences, a congressional report has warned.
The actor turned 55 at a swanky dinner in the Big Apple that included his estranged wife