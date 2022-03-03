Emotional journey for Ukraine refugees arriving in Berlin

STORY: With the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifying, the number of incoming refugees have been increasing daily.

Police and volunteers now greet the trains on the platform, telling those who have no one meeting them what to do from there.

One volunteer told Reuters that thousands of Berlin residents are showing up with signs to offer people a place to stay. Many of these signs are multilingual, while others carry drawings of how many people can be hosted, to overcome any language barriers.

Volunteer groups have set up a reception area on the lower levels of the station with tables of food and supplies, a seating area, and medical provisions.

One woman who had fled Kyiv said she hoped she was finally in a safe place now, while an international student from Cameroon said he had to walk 30 miles in the freezing cold to the border because trains and buses were refusing men on board.

Along with rallying from numerous charitable organisations, German Rail has waived all ticket fees for people coming from Poland while Berlin's public transport system has said Ukrainians can travel free.